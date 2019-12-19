what are Analysts report about Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:IMMY): Enel Americas S.A.(NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) will report its next earnings on Dec 18. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.59/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5900%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enel Americas S.A. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Enel Americas S.A. as 3.59 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Enel Americas S.A. is 2.92 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.92 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.61 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Enel Americas S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Enel Americas S.A. might touch $9593.03 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $8122.24 and $7011.24 respectively.

Enel Americas S.A. closed its last trading session at $10.94 with the loss of -0.09%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 16.65 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $11.03 and 52-week low of $7.18. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 8.92% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 12.16% and 23.93% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 12/17/19 and 52-Week Low on 05/23/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enel Americas S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.43%, where Monthly Performance is 10.52%, Quarterly performance is 20.37%, 6 Months performance is 30.59% and yearly performance percentage is 23.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 2.01%.