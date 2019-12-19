Investors Catching Stocks Endocyte, Inc.(NASDAQ:ECYT): Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.(NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. as 600.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is 597.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 602.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 775.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VSH to be -67.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -70.59%. For the next 5 years, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is expecting Growth of -23.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 892.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.13%, where Monthly Performance is 9.52%, Quarterly performance is 20.76%, 6 Months performance is 33.06% and yearly performance percentage is 15.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.44% and Monthly Volatility of 1.97%.