Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company(NYSE:EMN): ReShape Lifesciences Inc.(NASDAQ:RSLS)

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eastman Chemical Company and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.29/share and a High Estimate of $1.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eastman Chemical Company as 2.21 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eastman Chemical Company is 2.11 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.38 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EMN to be -1.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.39%. For the next 5 years, Eastman Chemical Company is expecting Growth of 9.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eastman Chemical Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Eastman Chemical Company might touch $99 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $86.5 and $80 respectively.

Eastman Chemical Company closed its last trading session at $78.92 with the gain of 0.61%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 10.99 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $86.18 and 52-week low of $61.22. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 2.12% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 3.19% and 5.86% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 04/17/19 and 52-Week Low on 08/28/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eastman Chemical Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.13%, where Monthly Performance is -0.34%, Quarterly performance is 10.17%, 6 Months performance is 7.52% and yearly performance percentage is 12.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.11% and Monthly Volatility of 1.92%.

