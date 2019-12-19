Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company(NYSE:BMY): Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:BOOT)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) will report its next earnings on Oct 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.87/share and a High Estimate of $0.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company as 6.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 5.95 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.28 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.97 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BMY to be 10.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.36%. For the next 5 years, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is expecting Growth of 29.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 17.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 35.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.19%, where Monthly Performance is 9.54%, Quarterly performance is 26.12%, 6 Months performance is 29.17% and yearly performance percentage is 22.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.01% and Monthly Volatility of 1.91%.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.78/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.75/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BOOT to be 18.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.88%. For the next 5 years, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 681.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.44%, where Monthly Performance is 0.57%, Quarterly performance is 19.52%, 6 Months performance is 30.27% and yearly performance percentage is 163.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 158.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.10% and Monthly Volatility of 3.81%.