What do Analysts Say about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:WAIR): Geron Corporation(NASDAQ:GERN)

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (WAIR) will report its next earnings on Dec 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -52.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. as 419.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is 419.82 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 419.82 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 390.1 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. might touch $13 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $12.03 and $11.05 respectively.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. closed its last trading session at $11.01 with the gain of 0.09%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 1.1 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $11.30 and 52-week low of $7.38. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 0.37% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 0.24% and 7.47% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 07/01/19 and 52-Week Low on 03/11/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 694.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 91.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.09%, where Monthly Performance is 0.27%, Quarterly performance is 0.36%, 6 Months performance is 8.57% and yearly performance percentage is 24.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.18% and Monthly Volatility of 0.21%.

Geron Corporation (GERN) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 46.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Geron Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $-0.19/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GERN to be -300%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -80%. For the next 5 years, Geron Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -162.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Geron Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Geron Corporation closed its last trading session at $1.47 with the loss of -1.36%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 289.71 Million. The Company has 52-week high of $2.14 and 52-week low of $0.95. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 1.43% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 0.08% and -2.93% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 04/11/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/21/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -27.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -28.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -16.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Geron Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.33%, where Monthly Performance is 10.69%, Quarterly performance is 0.69%, 6 Months performance is -8.81% and yearly performance percentage is 21.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.45% and Monthly Volatility of 4.36%.