What do Analysts Say about Genuine Parts Company(NYSE:GPC): RLJ Lodging Trust(NYSE:RLJ)

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) will report its next earnings on Jan 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Genuine Parts Company and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.23/share and a High Estimate of $1.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Genuine Parts Company as 4.69 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Genuine Parts Company is 4.57 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.88 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPC to be -2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.91%. For the next 5 years, Genuine Parts Company is expecting Growth of 5.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Genuine Parts Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Genuine Parts Company might touch $115 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $103.9 and $89 respectively.

Genuine Parts Company closed its last trading session at $105.35 with the gain of 0.51%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 15.47 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $115.20 and 52-week low of $87.26. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 1.65% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 3.02% and 4.63% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 04/05/19 and 52-Week Low on 08/26/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 658.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Genuine Parts Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.16%, where Monthly Performance is 1.01%, Quarterly performance is 7.97%, 6 Months performance is 3.02% and yearly performance percentage is 9.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.44% and Monthly Volatility of 1.20%.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) will report its next earnings on Nov 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RLJ Lodging Trust and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust as 340.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust is 320.34 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 347.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 399.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RLJ to be -20.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.75%. For the next 5 years, RLJ Lodging Trust is expecting Growth of -9.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for RLJ Lodging Trust might touch $21 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $18.4 and $15 respectively.

RLJ Lodging Trust closed its last trading session at $17.52 with the gain of 0.17%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 3 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $19.75 and 52-week low of $15.65. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 3.51% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 4.26% and 0.78% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 02/22/19 and 52-Week Low on 08/15/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RLJ Lodging Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.92%, where Monthly Performance is 4.84%, Quarterly performance is 1.33%, 6 Months performance is -3.2% and yearly performance percentage is -2.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.61% and Monthly Volatility of 1.63%.