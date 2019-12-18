What are analysts Suggestions on Legg Mason, Inc.(NYSE:LM): Green Plains, Inc.(NASDAQ:GPRE)

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.95/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.86/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Legg Mason, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.83/share and a High Estimate of $1.04/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LM to be 28.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.14%. For the next 5 years, Legg Mason, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1052.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Legg Mason, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Legg Mason, Inc. might touch $51 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $41.09 and $31 respectively.

Legg Mason, Inc. closed its last trading session at $36.06 with the gain of 2.19%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 3.27 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $40.27 and 52-week low of $23.25. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -3.6% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -1.31% and 3.14% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 09/12/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/26/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 576.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Legg Mason, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.1%, where Monthly Performance is -5.27%, Quarterly performance is -5.12%, 6 Months performance is 1.15% and yearly performance percentage is 42.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.10% and Monthly Volatility of 1.99%.

Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) will report its next earnings on Nov 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Green Plains, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.71/share and a High Estimate of $-0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Green Plains, Inc. as 641.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Green Plains, Inc. is 580 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 720.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 827.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPRE to be 55.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 62.26%. For the next 5 years, Green Plains, Inc. is expecting Growth of 87.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -81.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Green Plains, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Green Plains, Inc. closed its last trading session at $15.49 with the gain of 4.58%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 580.45 Million. The Company has 52-week high of $17.74 and 52-week low of $7.01. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 8.64% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 20.7% and 25.86% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 04/10/19 and 52-Week Low on 08/15/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 657.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Green Plains, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.05%, where Monthly Performance is 8.07%, Quarterly performance is 47.95%, 6 Months performance is 42.36% and yearly performance percentage is 13.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.29% and Monthly Volatility of 3.90%.