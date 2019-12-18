What are analysts Suggestions on Diageo plc(NYSE:DEO): Toronto Dominion Bank (The)(NYSE:TD)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diageo plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diageo plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Diageo plc might touch $200.03 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $174.29 and $147.33 respectively.

Diageo plc closed its last trading session at $165.91 with the loss of -0.59%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 98.71 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $176.22 and 52-week low of $137.24. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 1.75% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 1.97% and -0.36% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 09/04/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/26/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 340.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diageo plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.12%, where Monthly Performance is 3%, Quarterly performance is 1.05%, 6 Months performance is -4.15% and yearly performance percentage is 17.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.94% and Monthly Volatility of 0.68%.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) will report its next earnings on Dec 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.13/share and a High Estimate of $1.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) as 6.86 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) is 6.65 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.67 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TD to be 6.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.29%. For the next 5 years, Toronto Dominion Bank (The) is expecting Growth of 4.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Toronto Dominion Bank (The), where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) might touch $85 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $85 and $85 respectively.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) closed its last trading session at $56.61 with the gain of 0.23%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 102.79 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $59.55 and 52-week low of $47.73. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -0.29% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -0.31% and 0.33% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 07/05/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/26/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Toronto Dominion Bank (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.96%, where Monthly Performance is -2.17%, Quarterly performance is -0.86%, 6 Months performance is -2.09% and yearly performance percentage is 10.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.08% and Monthly Volatility of 0.96%.