What are Analysts report about U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRTS): Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.(NYSE:HLX)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (PRTS) will report its next earnings on Nov 01 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. as 64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. is 64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 64 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 64.65 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRTS to be 69.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 80%. For the next 5 years, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -57.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. might touch $5 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $4 and $3 respectively.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. closed its last trading session at $2.02 with the loss of -1.98%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 71.14 Million. The Company has 52-week high of $2.60 and 52-week low of $0.88. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -10.29% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 1.44% and 43.9% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 11/12/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/20/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 133.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.41%, where Monthly Performance is -19.18%, Quarterly performance is 16.47%, 6 Months performance is 54.69% and yearly performance percentage is 81.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 117.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.08% and Monthly Volatility of 6.14%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) will report its next earnings on Oct 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. as 168.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is 158.78 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 182 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 158.36 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HLX to be 111.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1000%. For the next 5 years, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 84.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. closed its last trading session at $9.16 with the gain of 0.44%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 1.36 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $9.85 and 52-week low of $5.05. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 5.94% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 7.49% and 14.23% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 09/16/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/26/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.55%, where Monthly Performance is 9%, Quarterly performance is 3.25%, 6 Months performance is 16.9% and yearly performance percentage is 48.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 70.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.27% and Monthly Volatility of 3.40%.