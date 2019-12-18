What are Analysts report about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.(NASDAQ:ODFL): AT&T Inc.(NYSE:T)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.72/share and a High Estimate of $1.88/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. as 1.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is 990 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.03 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ODFL to be -6.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.88%. For the next 5 years, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. might touch $210 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $186.17 and $155 respectively.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. closed its last trading session at $186.01 with the gain of 0.36%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 14.99 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $197.25 and 52-week low of $115.00. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -0.95% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 0.82% and 15.68% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 11/12/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/26/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 740.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.45%, where Monthly Performance is -3.23%, Quarterly performance is 7.36%, 6 Months performance is 31.44% and yearly performance percentage is 50.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 51.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.84% and Monthly Volatility of 1.95%.

AT&T Inc. (T) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AT&T Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.81/share and a High Estimate of $0.96/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AT&T Inc. as 47.06 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AT&T Inc. is 46.12 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 48.1 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 47.99 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for T to be 2.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.16%. For the next 5 years, AT&T Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AT&T Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for AT&T Inc. might touch $47 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $39.08 and $20 respectively.

AT&T Inc. closed its last trading session at $38.59 with the loss of -0.23%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 281.9 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $39.70 and 52-week low of $26.80. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 1.49% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 0.91% and 11.85% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 11/18/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/26/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 29.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AT&T Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.16%, where Monthly Performance is -2.53%, Quarterly performance is 4.73%, 6 Months performance is 18.79% and yearly performance percentage is 28.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 34.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.78% and Monthly Volatility of 1.46%.