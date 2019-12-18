Revenue Estimates Analysis: Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.(NYSE:UGP): Verizon Communications Inc.(NYSE:VZ)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) will report its next earnings on Nov 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. might touch $6.69 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $5.57 and $4.83 respectively.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. closed its last trading session at $5.58 with the gain of 1.79%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 6.28 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $7.90 and 52-week low of $3.61. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 9.35% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 15.35% and 9.77% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 01/31/19 and 52-Week Low on 08/27/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.02%, where Monthly Performance is 14.75%, Quarterly performance is 23.75%, 6 Months performance is 4.22% and yearly performance percentage is -9.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.68% and Monthly Volatility of 2.68%.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) will report its next earnings on Jan 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.11/share and a High Estimate of $1.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. as 34.6 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. is 33.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 35.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 34.28 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VZ to be 3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.5%. For the next 5 years, Verizon Communications Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Verizon Communications Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Verizon Communications Inc. might touch $70 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $62.18 and $50 respectively.

Verizon Communications Inc. closed its last trading session at $61.23 with the gain of 0.42%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 255.82 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $61.63 and 52-week low of $52.28. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 1.93% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 2.16% and 5.4% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 12/17/19 and 52-Week Low on 01/30/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Verizon Communications Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.42%, where Monthly Performance is 3.33%, Quarterly performance is 2.6%, 6 Months performance is 6.7% and yearly performance percentage is 9.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.93% and Monthly Volatility of 0.86%.