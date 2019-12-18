Revenue Estimates Analysis: Regency Centers Corporation(NYSE:REG): Mednax, Inc(NYSE:MD)

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Regency Centers Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Regency Centers Corporation as 279.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Regency Centers Corporation is 273.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 285.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 284.56 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for REG to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.02%. For the next 5 years, Regency Centers Corporation is expecting Growth of 2.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Regency Centers Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Regency Centers Corporation might touch $75 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $70.69 and $65 respectively.

Regency Centers Corporation closed its last trading session at $61.78 with the loss of -0.49%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 10.29 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $70.26 and 52-week low of $55.50. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -3.78% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -6.99% and -7.67% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 06/18/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/26/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 898.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Regency Centers Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.31%, where Monthly Performance is -5.95%, Quarterly performance is -9.44%, 6 Months performance is -11.84% and yearly performance percentage is 5.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.46% and Monthly Volatility of 1.81%.

Mednax, Inc (MD) will report its next earnings on Nov 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.9/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mednax, Inc and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.82/share and a High Estimate of $0.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mednax, Inc as 899.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mednax, Inc is 881 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 914.99 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 932.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MD to be -2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.31%. For the next 5 years, Mednax, Inc is expecting Growth of 3.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mednax, Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Mednax, Inc might touch $33 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $25.82 and $18 respectively.

Mednax, Inc closed its last trading session at $27.43 with the gain of 0%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 2.38 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $38.88 and 52-week low of $19.93. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 4.04% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 10.62% and 8.78% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 02/07/19 and 52-Week Low on 09/06/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -26.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -57.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mednax, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.74%, where Monthly Performance is 2.77%, Quarterly performance is 19.57%, 6 Months performance is 8.03% and yearly performance percentage is -22.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.50% and Monthly Volatility of 2.50%.