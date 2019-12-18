Revenue Estimates Analysis of Travelport Worldwide Limited(NYSE:TVPT): Penn Virginia Corporation(NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) will report its next earnings on Nov 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.97/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Penn Virginia Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.69/share and a High Estimate of $1.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Penn Virginia Corporation as 118.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Penn Virginia Corporation is 113.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 124.27 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 124.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PVAC to be -29.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.33%. For the next 5 years, Penn Virginia Corporation is expecting Growth of -6.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Penn Virginia Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Penn Virginia Corporation might touch $55 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $46.5 and $35 respectively.

Penn Virginia Corporation closed its last trading session at $27.15 with the gain of 3.28%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 442.75 Million. The Company has 52-week high of $60.09 and 52-week low of $23.00. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 10.62% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 7.8% and -16.62% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 03/13/19 and 52-Week Low on 10/31/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 204.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 23.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 58.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Penn Virginia Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.7%, where Monthly Performance is 6.7%, Quarterly performance is -15.49%, 6 Months performance is -6.28% and yearly performance percentage is -50.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.81% and Monthly Volatility of 5.31%.