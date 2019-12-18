Revenue Estimates Analysis of Banco Santander Brasil SA(NYSE:BSBR): GasLog LP.(NYSE:GLOG)

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Banco Santander Brasil SA and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Banco Santander Brasil SA as 4.59 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Banco Santander Brasil SA is 4.33 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.85 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BSBR to be 4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Banco Santander Brasil SA is expecting Growth of 8.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Banco Santander Brasil SA, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Banco Santander Brasil SA closed its last trading session at $11.04 with the loss of -0.09%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 41.65 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $13.49 and 52-week low of $9.62. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 2.88% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -0.86% and -1.11% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 02/04/19 and 52-Week Low on 08/28/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 893.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Banco Santander Brasil SA currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.18%, where Monthly Performance is 0.27%, Quarterly performance is 2.19%, 6 Months performance is -3.63% and yearly performance percentage is 3.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.32% and Monthly Volatility of 1.64%.

GasLog LP. (GLOG) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -87.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GasLog LP. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.77/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GasLog LP. as 182.24 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GasLog LP. is 170.25 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 228.49 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 188.64 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GLOG to be -59.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 172.73%. For the next 5 years, GasLog LP. is expecting Growth of 177.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GasLog LP., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

GasLog LP. closed its last trading session at $9.74 with the loss of -1.13%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 787.54 Million. The Company has 52-week high of $19.21 and 52-week low of $8.68. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 2.52% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -17.02% and -30.38% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 01/09/19 and 52-Week Low on 11/19/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 502.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GasLog LP. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.46%, where Monthly Performance is -0.1%, Quarterly performance is -30.32%, 6 Months performance is -28.77% and yearly performance percentage is -47.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.25% and Monthly Volatility of 4.39%.