Price Target Analysis: Gerdau S.A.(NYSE:GGB): Illumina, Inc.(NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gerdau S.A. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gerdau S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Gerdau S.A. might touch $5.75 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $4.51 and $3.19 respectively.

Gerdau S.A. closed its last trading session at $4.42 with the loss of -0.45%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 7.05 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $4.53 and 52-week low of $2.73. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 8.94% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 21.67% and 22.9% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 12/16/19 and 52-Week Low on 08/27/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gerdau S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.27%, where Monthly Performance is 19.57%, Quarterly performance is 36.65%, 6 Months performance is 14.58% and yearly performance percentage is 15.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.52% and Monthly Volatility of 2.94%.

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.53/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Illumina, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.53/share and a High Estimate of $1.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Illumina, Inc. as 938.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Illumina, Inc. is 925.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 946 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 867 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ILMN to be 19.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Illumina, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Illumina, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Illumina, Inc. closed its last trading session at $327.74 with the loss of -1.31%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 47.55 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $380.76 and 52-week low of $263.30. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 1.13% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 4.61% and 3.84% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 07/10/19 and 52-Week Low on 09/10/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 886.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 49.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 45.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Illumina, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.07%, where Monthly Performance is 5.71%, Quarterly performance is 6.75%, 6 Months performance is -8.1% and yearly performance percentage is 4.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.01% and Monthly Volatility of 1.71%.