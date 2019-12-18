Price Target Analysis: Big Lots, Inc.(NYSE:BIG): Deluxe Corporation(NYSE:DLX)

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) will report its next earnings on Dec 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Big Lots, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.47/share and a High Estimate of $2.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. as 1.63 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Big Lots, Inc. is 1.62 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BIG to be -5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.52%. For the next 5 years, Big Lots, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Big Lots, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Big Lots, Inc. might touch $36 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $27.78 and $22 respectively.

Big Lots, Inc. closed its last trading session at $26.95 with the gain of 5.57%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 1.17 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $39.53 and 52-week low of $18.54. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 26.69% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 29.42% and 3.72% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 04/12/19 and 52-Week Low on 11/21/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Big Lots, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.57%, where Monthly Performance is 35.22%, Quarterly performance is 27.92%, 6 Months performance is -5.54% and yearly performance percentage is -0.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.75% and Monthly Volatility of 5.78%.

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Deluxe Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.66/share and a High Estimate of $1.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Deluxe Corporation as 519.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Deluxe Corporation is 512 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 526.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 524.7 Million.

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Deluxe Corporation might touch $80 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $62.67 and $48 respectively.

Deluxe Corporation closed its last trading session at $50.36 with the gain of 1.23%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 2.14 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $54.15 and 52-week low of $36.11. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 0.47% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 2.08% and 13.26% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 10/29/19 and 52-Week Low on 05/31/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 274.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -25.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Deluxe Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.39%, where Monthly Performance is -0.04%, Quarterly performance is 6.54%, 6 Months performance is 21.58% and yearly performance percentage is 26.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.27% and Monthly Volatility of 2.02%.