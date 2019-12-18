Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Avnet, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVT): Waste Connections, Inc.(NYSE:WCN)

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avnet, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVT to be -60.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -52.29%. For the next 5 years, Avnet, Inc. is expecting Growth of 46.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -49.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avnet, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Avnet, Inc. might touch $45 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $38.43 and $34 respectively.

Avnet, Inc. closed its last trading session at $42.78 with the loss of -0.84%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 4.32 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $49.03 and 52-week low of $33.55. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 3.3% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 3.92% and -1.44% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 04/29/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/26/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avnet, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.46%, where Monthly Performance is 3.44%, Quarterly performance is -3.79%, 6 Months performance is -3.04% and yearly performance percentage is 13.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.92% and Monthly Volatility of 1.68%.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Waste Connections, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. as 1.34 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Waste Connections, Inc. is 1.34 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.34 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.26 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WCN to be -4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.84%. For the next 5 years, Waste Connections, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waste Connections, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Waste Connections, Inc. closed its last trading session at $89.63 with the gain of 0.87%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 23.86 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $97.93 and 52-week low of $70.28. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 0.3% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -0.44% and -0.96% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 07/03/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/26/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 914.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 42.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waste Connections, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.26%, where Monthly Performance is 1.32%, Quarterly performance is 0.43%, 6 Months performance is -5.27% and yearly performance percentage is 20.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.11% and Monthly Volatility of 1.22%.