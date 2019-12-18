Investors Catching Stocks: Popular, Inc.(NASDAQ:BPOP): Ambac Financial Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMBC)

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Popular, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.47/share and a High Estimate of $1.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Popular, Inc. as 485.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Popular, Inc. is 468.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 529.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 476.23 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Popular, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Popular, Inc. closed its last trading session at $58.89 with the gain of 0.87%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 5.76 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $59.36 and 52-week low of $44.22. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 6% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 7.19% and 8.94% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 12/17/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/26/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 564.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Popular, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.94%, where Monthly Performance is 7.43%, Quarterly performance is 9.33%, 6 Months performance is 12.44% and yearly performance percentage is 21.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 25.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.48% and Monthly Volatility of 1.51%.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) will report its next earnings on Nov 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 176.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.6/share and a High Estimate of $-0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. as 64.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. is 61.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 68.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 51.95 Million.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. closed its last trading session at $21 with the gain of 0.52%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 963.04 Million. The Company has 52-week high of $21.95 and 52-week low of $14.44. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 1.69% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 3.62% and 13.65% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 11/08/19 and 52-Week Low on 06/12/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 221.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ambac Financial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.61%, where Monthly Performance is 3.79%, Quarterly performance is 5.29%, 6 Months performance is 27.17% and yearly performance percentage is 32.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.47% and Monthly Volatility of 1.52%.