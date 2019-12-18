Investors Catching Stocks: MarineMax, Inc.(NYSE:HZO): ServiceNow, Inc.(NYSE:NOW)

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MarineMax, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HZO to be -71.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.74%. For the next 5 years, MarineMax, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MarineMax, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

MarineMax, Inc. closed its last trading session at $16.32 with the gain of 1.29%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 358.87 Million. The Company has 52-week high of $21.09 and 52-week low of $13.73. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 1.13% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 1.18% and 0.15% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 01/09/19 and 52-Week Low on 07/23/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 198.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MarineMax, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.35%, where Monthly Performance is -0.54%, Quarterly performance is 12.6%, 6 Months performance is -1.67% and yearly performance percentage is -11.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.34% and Monthly Volatility of 2.82%.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ServiceNow, Inc. and for the current quarter 33 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.76/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 31 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ServiceNow, Inc. as 941.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ServiceNow, Inc. is 931 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 951.05 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 715.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOW to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 34.33%. For the next 5 years, ServiceNow, Inc. is expecting Growth of 31.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ServiceNow, Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for ServiceNow, Inc. might touch $345 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $301.55 and $265 respectively.

ServiceNow, Inc. closed its last trading session at $281.79 with the loss of -2.01%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 51.93 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $303.17 and 52-week low of $158.00. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 0.26% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 6.07% and 5.05% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 07/12/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/24/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1568.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 65.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ServiceNow, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.51%, where Monthly Performance is 6.22%, Quarterly performance is 3.87%, 6 Months performance is -3.28% and yearly performance percentage is 61.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 55.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.48% and Monthly Volatility of 2.33%.