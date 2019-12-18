Earnings Analysis of Western Gas Equity Partners, LP(NYSE:WGP): The Rubicon Project, Inc.(NYSE:RUBI)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0 and Average Volume (3 months) is 0 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) will report its next earnings on Nov 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 71.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Rubicon Project, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Rubicon Project, Inc. as 47.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Rubicon Project, Inc. is 47.28 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 48.06 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 41.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RUBI to be 300%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 35.71%. For the next 5 years, The Rubicon Project, Inc. is expecting Growth of 211.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 89.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Rubicon Project, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for The Rubicon Project, Inc. might touch $12 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $11.05 and $10 respectively.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. closed its last trading session at $7.28 with the loss of -4.67%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 367.26 Million. The Company has 52-week high of $10.85 and 52-week low of $3.00. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -11.73% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -15.73% and -8.46% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 08/21/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/24/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 676.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 95.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -26.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -54.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Rubicon Project, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.14%, where Monthly Performance is -14.22%, Quarterly performance is -26.64%, 6 Months performance is 10.33% and yearly performance percentage is 89.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 86.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.90% and Monthly Volatility of 4.53%.