Earnings Analysis of Toll Brothers, Inc.(NYSE:TOL): Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund(NYSE:EIM)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) will report its next earnings on Dec 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Toll Brothers, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TOL to be -34.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.6%. For the next 5 years, Toll Brothers, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Toll Brothers, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Toll Brothers, Inc. closed its last trading session at $39.5 with the gain of 0.2%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 5.49 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $41.70 and 52-week low of $30.51. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -1.26% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -1.17% and 4.79% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 09/16/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/24/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Toll Brothers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.46%, where Monthly Performance is -1.25%, Quarterly performance is 1%, 6 Months performance is 6.54% and yearly performance percentage is 23.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.43% and Monthly Volatility of 2.02%.

