Comprehensive Stock Analysis of FTS International, Inc.(NYSE:FTSI): Prudential Financial, Inc.(NYSE:PRU)

FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FTS International, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.34/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FTS International, Inc. as 138.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FTS International, Inc. is 127 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 163 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 248.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FTSI to be -183.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -360%. For the next 5 years, FTS International, Inc. is expecting Growth of -90.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -109.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FTS International, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role. Analysts reported that the Price Target for FTS International, Inc. might touch $4 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $1.78 and $0.75 respectively.

FTS International, Inc. closed its last trading session at $1.02 with the gain of 2.94%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 120.19 Million. The Company has 52-week high of $12.37 and 52-week low of $0.89. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 0.08% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -21.16% and -79.15% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 04/16/19 and 52-Week Low on 11/19/19.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 635.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -50.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 50.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FTS International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.63%, where Monthly Performance is 6%, Quarterly performance is -64.65%, 6 Months performance is -82.14% and yearly performance percentage is -87.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -85.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.87% and Monthly Volatility of 11.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) will report its next earnings on Nov 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $3.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Prudential Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.4/share and a High Estimate of $2.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. as 15.74 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Prudential Financial, Inc. is 13.61 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.54 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.78 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRU to be 3.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.33%. For the next 5 years, Prudential Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Prudential Financial, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Prudential Financial, Inc. closed its last trading session at $94.49 with the gain of 0.68%. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 38.41 Billion. The Company has 52-week high of $106.39 and 52-week low of $75.61. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 2.21% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 3.62% and 1.2% respectively. The Company Touched its 52-Week High on 05/01/19 and 52-Week Low on 12/26/18.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Prudential Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.9%, where Monthly Performance is 1.58%, Quarterly performance is 6.67%, 6 Months performance is -3.88% and yearly performance percentage is 16.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.50% and Monthly Volatility of 1.24%.